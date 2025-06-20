If you’ve been holding off on a smartwatch because Apple and Samsung price tags are a little crazy, this StackSocial deal should get your attention. You an get the Tempo Smartwatch right now for just $39.

This watch pairs a vivid AMOLED display with built-in Bluetooth calling, so you can answer a quick call or fire off a voice memo without digging for your phone. Toss in continuous heart-rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep analysis, and more workout modes than most people will ever scroll through, and you’re looking at a full-feature wrist computer for far less than flagship money.

Design leans sleek and understated: an edge-to-edge glass screen set in an aluminum frame that won’t look out of place in the office or on a trail run. Swipe through tiles to see real-time stats, control music, or trigger the phone camera for group shots. Battery life stretches to a full week on mixed use—longer if you dial down notifications—and the included magnetic puck tops it up in under two hours.

Because the watch syncs with both iOS and Android, you’re not locked into one ecosystem, and the companion app makes it easy to customize alerts or export workout files to Strava. IP68 water resistance means it survives laps in the pool and accidental dunks alike, while tempered glass keeps keys and kettlebells from scratching up the face.