Up to 20% Off Purell Products | Amazon



Look, no one needs a reason to hoard hand sanitizing products like a health-obsessed Smaug, but here’s one anyway! Right now, you can take up to 20% off Purell Products on Amazon, and the selection is ... real good. There are hand sanitizing minis if you’re traveling this season . There’s a multipack from their naturals line in case, for some reason, more plant bases are the only encouragement you needed to buy liquid chemical in bulk. If you’re in the market for an even more clinical approach, the Purell Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Starter Kit is also on sale. And these are just a few examples! So if you’re even casually interested in stocking up on hand sanitizing keychains, pump dispensers, or surface disinfectants , I’d say get to this sale ASAP. After all, your mom and aunts have probably already heard about it.