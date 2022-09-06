Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 | $130 | Amazon



Transitions, overlays, effects, pop-up windows—there’s a lot of cool stuff you can build into your Twitch stream to give it that professional feeling. Though it can get a bit unwieldy assigning everything to keyboard shortcuts or having to scroll through lists of scenes to activate in OBS Studio. That’s where a studio controller comes in. The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 has 15 different macro keys which can all be assigned to separate actions. The visual look of the buttons are all customizable too with tons of different icons to fit your needs. amazon has it for 13% off at the moment.