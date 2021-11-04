Altec Lansing Porta Bluetooth Pocket Speaker | $19 | SideDeal



If you’re in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, you can’t go wrong with this one. The Altec Lansing Porta Bluetooth Pocket Speaker is just $19 right now via SideDeal, which is a great price. The same speaker currently goes for $45 on Amazon right now, so you’re getting some pretty significant savings. This speaker is small enough to take with you wherever you go, and it comes with a leather carrying such as well. It’s certified IPX7 water resistant, comes with a built-in microphone and call answer feature, and a 33 ft. wireless range. Listen to music or have meetings on the go if you don’t have a smartphone for some reason. Or throw a party. You can do a lot with it for $19, really.

