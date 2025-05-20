Take Your Favorite Tunes Wherever You Go With 33% Off The JBL Flip 6

If you’re ready to upgrade your portable speaker game, look no further than the Memorial Day sales floating around. This year, you can score huge deals on the best tech, like the best selling JBL Flip 6. JBL’s Flip 6 is like having a concert-grade sound system you can toss in your backpack. What makes this special is its clever two-way speaker system. Imagine having a dedicated tweeter and dual bass radiators working together to deliver sound that’s both crisp and punchy, all in a package the size of a water bottle. You can get that and more right now at Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale, which saves you $43 off its usual $130 price tag. At 33% off, we’re talking about premium portable audio at budget speaker prices. For a waterproof, dustproof speaker that pumps out proper stereo sound, this is an excellent deal, so make sure you high-tail it to Walmart.

This speaker has a dedicated tweeter and dual bass radiators working together to deliver sound that’s both crisp and punchy, all in a package the size of a water bottle. Its IP67 rating means it can handle both pool splashes and sandy beaches without missing a beat. The PartyBoost feature is useful too, since it lets you link multiple speakers together. And that 12-hour battery life? That’s enough for a full day at the beach or an all-night backyard gathering. If you’ve been looking for the best possible speaker you can get for the price right now, head on over to Walamart’s Memorial Day sale and snap up this deal.