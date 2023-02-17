Take Up to 60% Off Macy’s Great Presidents Day Sale

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

And now, Macy’s is getting in on the Presidents Day fun to celebrate the old guys that give us mattress deals yearly. You’ll find sales across sitewide categories, from clothes to kitchen to home. Spruce up your bedding with a $10 Lauren Ralph Lauren pillow, filled with down alternative for you lovely side-sleepers. A perfect compliment to your daytime Polo Ralph Lauren look.

Presidents Day Sale | Up to 60% Off | Macy’s

I also love this storage ottoman that’s currently 37% off. It looks chic, helps you kick your feet up, and can house all your winter throw blankets upon spring’s arrival. And for the kitchen? Grab an air fryer by Instant Pot, grab a sexy-looking can opener, and hunker down for the rest of winter.