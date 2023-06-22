Take up to 46% off Acer products at Amazon

This Acer sale on Amazon right now is awesome. Take up to 46% off on essentials for your gaming, creative, or WFH setup, like the 14" Acer Swift Creator Laptop. This $820 laptop is a slim, portable laptop made for multitasking because of its ultra-fast processor. It’s also the cheapest price we’ve seen in a while.

Beyond laptops, there are monitors galore, starting at $80 and all the way up to $180 (the $180 monitor is actually 40% off). You can also nab a $30 gaming headset for a fraction of its original price or an RGB color mouse for $35. There’s plenty to peruse at this sale—whether you’re gaming, streaming said gaming, or just editing your next project .