Take Up to 25% Off the Ultra-comfortable Google Pixel Buds

Soundtrack your life with active noise cancelling comfort.

Erin O'Brien
Corded headphones? Get outta here. Those things TANGLE even if you’re doing a front-facing camera bit where you talk into the mic. It’s 2023 now, and you need an upgrade. Take up to 25% off these Google Pixel Buds, both the Pro and the A-Series. Active noise canceling takes these earbuds to the next level; the proprietary Silent Seal adapts to your surroundings to give you the best sound possible, so you can concentrate on those beats and synths. The design sits very close to your ear, and comes with different ear-tip sizes so you can find what’s most comfortable for you. Whatever helps you zone out and listen to that vaporwave playlist, you know? Ditch the wires and get comfy with these while they’re still on sale.

