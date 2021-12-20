Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 | $60 | Amazon



In this digital age, almost all photos you take or are taken of you get seen by all your friends, colleagues, random person you met once but still follows you on Instagram. It makes instant print photos all the more special. Something for just your eyes only along with whoever else you plan on showing, in person. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 comes in a variety of fun pastel colors (as well as black if you’re not feeling it) and they’re each $10 off right now. Makes a wonderful gift for someone you’re just not sure what to get.