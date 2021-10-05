LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Xbox One) | $5 | Microsoft

Play as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider Man, Thor, Hulk, and dozens of other Marvel super heroes and villains in this cosmic battle across time and space to defeat Kang the Conqueror. This is an ample time to jump in to this game since this time travelling, multiverse hopping villain has just been introduced to the MCU. What better way to learn about the character than playing a video game with him as the central antagonist? I mean, probably reading the source material would be better, but this will get the job done too. You can grab LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 on Xbox as a digital download for only $5.



Advertisement

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/21/2021 and updated with new information on 10/05/2021.