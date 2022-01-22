P.I. Auto Store Rooftop Cargo Carrier | $40 | Amazon



There is stuff sticking out of your trunk and it’s impossible to close it. Only if you had more space somewhere else in the vehicle without squishing your passengers. The P.I. Auto Store rooftop cargo carrier is the perfect item to solve these problems. The rooftop cargo bag is designed for vehicles with and without rooftop racks. This 16 cubic foot roof bag stores your stuff safely and securely while on the go. It has tough kevlar threads, heat-welded seams, and a waterproof zipper to keep your things dry racing through those rainstorms. The bag is engineered with nylon fabric and can withstand almost any element thrown at it. It’s a breeze to install and comes with a mat that goes under the cargo bag to stop any possible damage to the roof of your car. Save 50% today with the clip coupon and have an extra seat on your roof just in case your kids get annoying on the road trip.