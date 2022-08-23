Haven Waffle Organic Cotton Robe | $48 | 47% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond



For the record, I’m team Waffle Robe, but open to changing my mind. This w affle robe is Global Organic Textile Standard or “GOTS” certified, and cozy as all heck—100% cotton and machine washable. Currently, it’s available in “bright white” and “lunar rock ” in both sizes, and meant to fit oversized either way. And like Hannah Montana before her, t his waffle robe is the best of both worlds, with a fluffy terry collar atop its waffle texture. It’s lightweight , but keeps you warm enough with a fold-over closure and absorbent texture. L et this excellent 47% off waffle robe settle the debate for you: waffles are best for robes and breakfast.