All Terrain Batmobile RC | $38 | Target



Remote control toys will always have a special place in our hearts. They are so much fun and t hey keep evolving. This Batmobile RC is a nifty toy that’s water-resistant and can go from land to water. Screw a boat— get a car that does both. This thing will rip through mud, snow, grass, and any type of terrain you put it up against . Race up to six vehicles from over 100 feet away with the 2.4GHz dual joystick controller . Kids and adults will have endless amounts of fun with this car. You can even stick any four-inch action figure that you have in this car and take it for a ride. This deal ends tomorrow, so save 30% today.