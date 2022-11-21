Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Luggage, 2-Piece Set | $332 | 13 % Off | Amazon

Black Friday week is such a good time to make investment purchases. And if you’re already dreaming of your next vacation away from family stress, you might want to check out Samsonite’s Amazon sale. This is the lowest price all year and an Amazon exclusive sale on this brand new duo, the Omni Hardside Luggage. These suitcases will last for years because of their scratch-resistant shells and 360 degree spinner wheels for breezing through the airport. Though they’re roomy, they’re engineered to be as lightweight as possible—meaning you’ll have no problem lifting the carry-on size into the overhead compartment. Grab this exclusive Amazon deal through November 28 and make those travel dreams a reality.