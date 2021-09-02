20% off All Bea uty Sets | 107 Beauty



I’ve been using a few of 107's products over the month and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is now discounted . Take 2 0% off the Everyday Glow Probiotic Set (and all other sets) until September 6.

Advertisement

The Everyday Glow set contains the Dewy Glow Serum Mist and the Everyday Plump Hydro Cream. The Serum Mist is a light and convenient way to hydrate thirsty skin and soothe irritation. Given its airiness, it’s easy to wear under makeup and can instantly pop a dull complexion. And since it’s a serum, your skin remains vibrant longer and less likely to dry out as quickly as a water-based spray.

The Everyday Plump Hydro Cream was made for skin that needs major moisturizing. This cream is full of vitamins and amino acids to repair damage and keep it that way. A special seven-year aged vinegar and sunflower seed oils are among the chief ingredients to ensure a soft and smooth look. Although this cream is saturated with probiotics, it won’t clog your pores and traps all the hydration you need for the whole day. Lightly scented, you will look just as luxurious as this feels going on.

With this code, you’ll also receive the Hydration Sample Kit. This has three Chaga Jelly Low pH Cleanser sachets, three Everyday Plump Hydro Cream sachets, one Avocado Sheet Mask, and one Squalane Sheet Mask. I’m a huge fan of the Changa Jelly, so this is a wonderful way to try it and see if it’s for you too.

This will ship for free.