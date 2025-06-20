For the outdoors-minded, Bespoke Post’s sale gets real when it comes to solid, no-nonsense gear.

Consider the Line of Trade Waxed Ranch Jacket — a 10 oz waxed-canvas jacket lined with hefty cotton flannel, built to be weather-resistant, wind-blocking, and to develop a rich patina over time. It’s vintage-inspired, rugged outerwear that’s easy to layer over work shirts or hoodies — perfect for chilly hikes, campsite duties, or weekend chores.

For cold-weather layering, the Line of Trade Highlands wool scarf delivers. Woven from 100% merino wool, this 72-inch scarf brings warmth and soft comfort without bulk — ideal when you're outside dealing with crisp air, whether around a fire or walking the dog at dawn.

Even your toiletries get the rugged treatment. The Line of Trade Weekender Dopp Kit 2.0 is a heavy-duty canvas dopp kit built to stand up to whatever rough travel or road trips throw your way — sturdy metal hardware, durable canvas shell, and internal organization with enough room for everything.

For the more adventurous souls who appreciate skill and tradition, the Defcon 5 double-bladed Zulu throwing knives are also on sale. That's right. Throwing knives. Forged from stainless steel and double-ended for balance, this set of three is designed to fly straight and land true — a solid choice for target-practice or honing your knife-throwing technique.

Whether you’re layering up for a cold morning outdoors, packing for a weekend adventure, or looking for gifts for the outdoorsy type in your life, Bespoke Post’s current sale lineup is worth perusing.