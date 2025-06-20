Bespoke Post's Holiday Sale Has the Perfect Gifts for All the Rugged, Outdoorsy Types in Your Life
From waxed jackets to scarves to freaking throwing knives—Bespoke Post has just about everything you could want this holiday.
For the outdoors-minded, Bespoke Post’s sale gets real when it comes to solid, no-nonsense gear.
Consider the Line of Trade Waxed Ranch Jacket — a 10 oz waxed-canvas jacket lined with hefty cotton flannel, built to be weather-resistant, wind-blocking, and to develop a rich patina over time. It’s vintage-inspired, rugged outerwear that’s easy to layer over work shirts or hoodies — perfect for chilly hikes, campsite duties, or weekend chores.
For cold-weather layering, the Line of Trade Highlands wool scarf delivers. Woven from 100% merino wool, this 72-inch scarf brings warmth and soft comfort without bulk — ideal when you're outside dealing with crisp air, whether around a fire or walking the dog at dawn.
Even your toiletries get the rugged treatment. The Line of Trade Weekender Dopp Kit 2.0 is a heavy-duty canvas dopp kit built to stand up to whatever rough travel or road trips throw your way — sturdy metal hardware, durable canvas shell, and internal organization with enough room for everything.
For the more adventurous souls who appreciate skill and tradition, the Defcon 5 double-bladed Zulu throwing knives are also on sale. That's right. Throwing knives. Forged from stainless steel and double-ended for balance, this set of three is designed to fly straight and land true — a solid choice for target-practice or honing your knife-throwing technique.
Whether you’re layering up for a cold morning outdoors, packing for a weekend adventure, or looking for gifts for the outdoorsy type in your life, Bespoke Post’s current sale lineup is worth perusing.