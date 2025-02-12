These High-Quality Noise Cancellation Headphones Are Already At Their Lowest Price

It’s still the Valentine’s shopping season for another few days. But along with that, President’s Day is just around the corner with huge deals on all things tech. So, what should get that one that’s an audiophile, a frequent commuter – or a remote worker? Well, The Inventory has come yet again to your rescue. Walmart and Best Buy have the new Sonos Ace headphones for just $350.

Sonos Ace | $350 | Walmart

Sonos Ace | $350 | Best Buy

Sonos Ace offers a new personal best for sound: The headphones’ custom-designed drivers render each frequency of everything you hear with superior precision and clarity, which is especially important for those who love a wide array of genres and styles. Hyper-realistic spatial audio streaming tracks and adjusts sounds as you move your head and paired with Active Noise Cancellation helps to create a truly immersive listening experience – with external noises neutralized. And it’s perfect for the remote worker who takes a lot of phone calls or has a ton of video calls. You can switch to Aware Mode when you need it (which is especially helpful whenever you’re crossing busy streets). Intuitive tactile controls make it extremely easy to adjust volume, skip between tracks, control noise cancellation, take calls and even activate voice assistant.



You can effortlessly pair the headphones with two devices at any given time and effortlessly switch between them. If you pair with a Sonos Soundbar, you can instantly swap TV audio to the headphones and be transported to your own personal home theater with spatial Dolby Atmos sound.



With a full charge, you can talk or listen to up to 30 hours – with Active Noise Cancellation. You can get three hours of battery with a quick three-minute charge. And with plush memory foam ear cushions, you can listen and chat for hours without your ears hurting – while creating an exceptional acoustic seal. Give that person you love, the best sound they’ll ever hear.



