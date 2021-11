Under Armour Slide Sandals | $15 | Amazon

Dorm showers, gym locker rooms, quick trips to the mailbox ... there are all kinds of reasons you may want a quick, easy, and utilitarian rubber shoe at the ready. Currently, select Under Armour Slide Sandals are $15 on Amazon, which is 25% off the regular price. They’re lightweight and easy to clean, and won’t go out of style. Toss a pair into your workout bag or leave them by the door for quick errands. Or, at this price, get two pairs.