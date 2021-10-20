25% off All Moon Items | Shire Post Mint | Use Code HUNTERSMOON21
The good folks at Shire Post Mint have a sale on some of their most popular pieces every full moon. It’s no surprise that these pieces are coins, keychains, and necklaces representing our lunar friend in the night sky. As this family-owned and operated business’ name suggests, they are Lord of the Rings fans too. My favorite piece in this moon collection is the Rivendell silver moon necklace, which is just $47 now. Everything is beautifully crafted by hand, designed in-house, and officially licensed. Any piece would make a great gift or even be a conversation starter on a desk at work. This deal only runs for today and use the code HUNTERSMOON21 at checkout.
