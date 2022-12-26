We may earn a commission from links on this page.

InCharge X Charging Cable | $22 | StackSocial

Sometimes you’re traveling with several devices and don’t want to bring a massive tangle of charging cords in your carry-on. That’s where InCharge comes in to save the day. Featuring classic, good ‘ole fashioned USB, speedy USB-C, and lightning ports, this is a great deal on an extremely useful gadget. It can be used for file transfers and it can turn an Android phone into a power source for charging other devices using USB-C. Save 24% and be the hero of your next road trip.