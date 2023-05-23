Here’s a great deal for city commuters: The Oraimo 26-inch Electric Mountain Bike is just $500 on Amazon when you double the $100-off deal by clicking the on-page coupon . A 15-minute rapid charge gets you a full 7 miles of riding range, while a full 3-hour charge increased the range to between 28 and 3 5 miles of pure electric riding and up to 45 miles of pedal-assisted riding .

Oraimo Electric Mountain Bike | $500 with on-page coupon | Amazon



This 21-speed bike is the perfect ride for city dwellers, but it’s equally adept on the trails, as the 350-watt motor can send you cruising at up to 20 mph and make climbing those rugged hills far easier. This 4.5-star rated bike has not been at this low price in nearly three months, and the weather’s just right for you to get out and hit the roads. Don’t forget to click the on-page coupon to double your deal!