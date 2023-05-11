Crocs is greeting the warmer weather with a special limited-time offer. Save $20 off your purchase of $100 or more with the code SAVE20, or $15 off your purchase of $75 with the code SAVE15. This deal runs until June 30, so there’s still time to load up on everybody’s favorite funky footwear.

$20 off purchase of $100 or more | Crocs | Code: SAVE20



$15 off purchase of $75 or more | Crocs | Code: SAVE15

This deal covers the entire vast collection of Crocs footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. What started in 2002 with one novelty line of lightweight clogs has gone supernova, with over 850 million pairs of shoes sold. You can add to that number at a discount by taking advantage of this deal.