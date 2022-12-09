We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Snow or Shine Sale | 20% Off Sitewide | Supergoop | Promo Code: SHINE22

SPF is a year-round practice, babes. Snow or shine, Supergoop wants you to apply that sweet, sweet UV protection—hence the name of the sale. With the promo code SHINE22, you can take 20% off the entire website—everything from their famous Unseen Sunscreen to the tinted Glow Screen. Grab a stick for a quick reapplication, or a lip balm to finish your look. Supergoop’s lightweight, no-nonsense formulas make it easy to get a little sun protection into your routine, no matter the weather.