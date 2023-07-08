It's all consuming.
Take 20% Off Sitewide at PAX and Replenish Your Stash

Stock up on the best cannabis vaporizers for concentrate or flower, and other great accessories

Mike Fazioli
Everything you need for your next chill sesh is 20% off at PAX right now.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Longtime Inventory favorite PAX is at it again, this time offering 20% off everything sitewide from now through Tuesday, July 11. There’s no code necessary to take advantage of one of PAX’s biggest sales of the year on vaporizers, vape pens, accessories — everything on PAX’s site.

PAX July Sale | 20% off sitewide | PAX

Check out the PAX Mini — PAX’s smallest device yet, with an easy to load and easy to clean oven which is ideal for quick stress-busting sessions. The Mini is marked down from $150 to $120 during this sale. The PAX Plus — now $200, down from $250 — sports a new and improved design making it easier to hold and hit, and the included accessories make cleaning and maintaining this ultimate dual-use vape easier than ever. Remember, this sale ends on July 11, so hit PAX now and replenish your stash.

