Save 20% Sitewide During PAX’s 4/20 Sale





If you’re like countless other folks across the world who enjoy cannabis you’re gearing up to celebrate 4/20, but maybe you’re tired of your friend’s bong, which hasn’t been cleaned since about 2014. So maybe you’re looking to switch over to a quality vaporizer that won’t heat up and burn. Or you lost that USB charge cable again and need to replace it. Well, the folks at PAX have got you covered with 20% off a selection of vaporizers, carrying cases, mouthpieces, chargers, maintenance kits, branded merch – and more.

4/20 20% Sitewide Sale | PAX

You need a vaporizer? PAX has several different color options, including a couple of options for engraving. Did you lose your grinder? Maybe you need to make sure that someone can’t smell your stash? Or you just want some cool 4/20-related branded merch to show your friends that you’re not a narc. Sign up to their site and grab whatever is you need to commemorate the day –and save a few bucks while doing so.