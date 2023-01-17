It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take 20% Off Model-grade Skincare, Essentiel by Adele

For hands, body, or face, this is the supermodel of lotion.

Erin O'Brien
Photo: Essentiel by Adele

Essentiel by Adele | 20% Off | Promo Code: GO20

Think about how much body part models must moisturize. Like, a lot, right? Those hands need to be in tip-top shape. Body part model Adele Uddo is bringing her skincare secret to the surface with Essentiel by Adele. This specific moisturizer is for ... every inch of your body. It’s all purpose! It’s suitable for hands and face, arms and legs, and even under your eyes. Hyaluronic acid, coffee berry, and other premium, natural ingredients will nourish your skin and absorb quickly. Essentiel by Adele is vegan and cruelty-free, beloved by celebrities and makeup artists alike. People call this a “spa in a bottle” because it works wonders—and smells amazing. Grab this for 20% off with the promo code GO20 and get hydrated from head to toe (literally).

