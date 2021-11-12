Health Priority Vitamin E Oil | $24 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Do you know how hard it is to not make a timely Vitamin C (the singer) reference here? Anyway, if you like what actual vitamins can do for your health (no offense to Miss C), check out this coupon for 20% off Health Priority Vitamin E Oil on Amazon. Made in small batches in South Carolina, this organic oil blend comes in an old-fashioned apothecary bottle, complete with dropper, and is intended as a topical treatment. In addition to Vitamin E, it includes jojoba and avocado oils, along with some other compounds that take too long to type out. It’s intended to help moisturize dry skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. (This happens via the collagen and elastin, which promote smoothness and plumpness.) That said, it’s also suitable for use on your hair, body, and lips. I haven’t made a Minority Report reference in a while, so now I will: It would be extremely fun to fill a kiddie pool with this stuff and float in it until you have the ethereal, ageless glow of a Precog, without the gift of foresight. Or hey, maybe it can do that too. They probably just can’t make that claim on the Amazon page.