Take 20% Off and Fight Cancer When You Buy These Beanies, Caps and Accessories

We love a good cause here at The Inventory, and that’s exactly what Love Your Melon is — a cool headwear, apparel, and accessories brand that donates 50% of its net profits to fight pediatric cancer. Right now, you can get 20% off their entire inventory when you use the promo code INVENTORY20. And that includes all their great collections inspired by Disney, Harry Potter, House of the Dragon, NASA, Spongebob, Looney Tunes, and Peanuts.

Black Pom Beanie | 20% off | Love Your Melon | Promo code INVENTORY20

Black Hero Cap | 20% off | Love Your Melon | Promo code INVENTORY20

Of course, their hats are the main draw — and with fall around the corner, it’s honestly not a bad time to start thinking about how to keep your head warm. Love Your Melon carries beanies, caps, and other hats, as well as headbands, mittens, scarves, and outerwear. Check out their lineup now and save 20% on everything with the promo code INVENTORY20, including the Black Pom Beanie and the Black Hero Cap featured above. When you make a purchase, you’ll also be helping their mission — making it a win all around.