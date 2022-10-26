Double Entendre | $51 | 15% Off | Frenchie | Promo Code: THEINVENTORY

Sleek, sexy, and oh so French, Frenchie’s Double Entendre is the dual motor vibrator that’ll bring you closer to the blended-O. With four speed settings and six different vibration patterns, the Double Entendre is perfect for experimenting in self-love, or for use with a partner. Extremely flexible medical-grade silicone bends just the way you need to stimulate multiple erogenous zones at once . Use outside, use inside, or a bit of both at once—the Double Entendre reaches precisely how you want it . On the practical side, this is a rechargeable device with about two hours of use —plenty of time for some flexible fun. Take 15% off with promo code THEINVENTORY and get ready for some solo (or double) play . T rès sexy.