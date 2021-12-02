Tenmiro 65.6ft LED RGB Strip Lights | $15 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Who says RGB strip lights only belong on gaming battle stations and cheap cell phone store windows? This 65.6ft LED RGB strip light kit is on sale at Amazon right now for $6 off its usual price of $26, and if you clip the coupon, you’ll get another $5 off, making for a great impulse buy so you can make everything in your house glow like a bad YouTube product review video! There is no smart home compatibility, but the kit is remote-controlled, with a 44-key IR remote and LED controller included. They’re self-adhesive as well, so you don’t even have to buy tape.