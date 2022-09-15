Zojirushi Rice Cooker 3 cup | $60 | 10% Off | Wayfair

Wayfair’s massive sales can be overwhelming, but we’ve been keeping an eye on the good stuff. This Zojirushi Rice Cooker is only $70, and has a 10 cup capacity to meal prep for your whole week ahead. This particular rice cooker has easy, single-switch controls and a durable, nonstick interior for easy cleanup and satisfying spoonfuls of rice. Check out the “Keep Warm” feature for when you need to finish cooking the rest of your dinner. Good to note that the 3 cup unit is also on sale for $60 , if you’re cooking solo or need more counter space. Either way, Zojirushi has your back!

This story was originally published by Erin O’Brien on 07/28/2022 and updated with new information on 09/15/2022.