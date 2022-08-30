L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod | $221 | 12% Off | Amazon



Heat damage is no joke, and can set your hair back ... I dunno, years? The only solution is to chop it all off—and I don’t want that for you! If you insist on continuing to heat style your hair (same, actually), this L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod is just $221, and gives you salon-quality straightening with way less damage. Fill this straightener up with water and let steam take the frizz out of your hair. Style it silky straight or rockstar wavy—faster, smoother, and with way less breakage over time. I’m pretty sure this is the future of hairstyling technology—so grab it for $221 while it’s still on sale.