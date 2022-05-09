Wingspan | $48 | Amazon

Everyone loves a good board game, and one of the best in recent years is Wingspan. Wingspan is a game where you play as a bird enthusiast, and rather than trying to conquer the world or something, you’re just trying to get birds to come and chill out with you. It’s a remarkably more relaxed experience than a lot of board games, but it still maintains that touch of competitiveness that helps keep this 1-5 player game in any game lover’s rotation. It’s fairly easy to learn too, so there’s really no reason not to buy it.