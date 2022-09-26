Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell | $40 | Amazon



Weight lifting is usually about dumbbells and barbells, but you can get a lot of extra use out of something a little more novel. While not many people are as familiar with them, kettlebells can make for a fun way to get a full-body workout, and they do a good job of mixing cardio and weight lifting into one convenient package. This Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell is down by 12% off at $40, and it’s a great first kettlebell. The Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell comes in a range of weights, is made to last, has a soft exterior which means you can worry a little bit less about your floor, and has a larger handle than usual which allows for a more stable grip and a wider range of exercises too. It’s an excellent bit of kit for people looking to get fit. Rhyming is optional.