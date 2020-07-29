Sunshine Vibe by Satisfyer Is the Perfect Vibe for Summer

Graphic : Gabe Carey

As our period of social distancing and quarantine isolation drags on, we’ll be bringing you a series of sex toy reviews to help you make the best buying decisions to keep your solo sex life buzzing along, or to spice things up for couples (or thruples or etc, etc, etc.) who may be experiencing some boredom in the bedroom. On deck today is the Sunshine Vibe.

The Sunshine Vibe by Satisfyer is a bright yellow vibrator with a lot of clever design features that make it an excitingly versatile toy. Its mid-range price, ease of use and care, and impressive amount of stimulation points and power make it a great toy for someone new to vibrators and for those who are more experienced and looking for one toy that can work in a variety of ways.

Most importantly, from its design to its performance, the Sunshine Vibe is just a very fun toy!

The Details

The Sunshine Vibe is made of bright yellow ribbed flexible silicone—the toy has a sort of squishy feel to it that feels more flesh-like than other similarly fabricated toys. Satisfyer describes this type of silicone as “Silk Touch” and sure, yup, it does feel sort of silky!

The toy’s control panel is placed on the ring-shaped handle, which is white with silver detailing. The controls are simple, large, and easy to manage; pressing and holding the center button for two seconds turns the toy on and off, and two control buttons on either side of the power button cycle the Sunshine Vibe through its 12 vibration settings.

Sunshine Vibe is a substantial toy: Its full length is 8.9 inches, though its insertable length is a bit shorter—its retaining ring handle is about an inch long—and at almost 10 ounces, it has some heft to it. Sunshine Vibe is waterproof and can be fully submerged, and is USB rechargeable. The charging cord has a magnetic attachment that can be finicky and difficult to keep in place, though the charging indicator light gives users a helpful visual clue that the toy is successfully charging.



Who Is the Sunshine Vibe by Satisfyer For?

Sunshine Vibe is a versatile vibrator that will appeal most to solo users who don’t travel often; its size and design don’t lend themselves to travel, as it’s on the large size and also BRIGHT BANANA YELLOW. It is, however, very quiet!

In terms of couples’ use, the Sunshine Vibe strikes me as a toy best used solo, though the retaining ring-style handle certainly makes this toy one that would be comfortable and easy to use on a partner.

With all that said, if you’re looking for a versatile toy that’s mostly for solo play, Sunshine Vibe is a great candidate for the job! It can be many things, because of its curved, ribbed design. The curved tip is designed to angle into your G-spot, and can also be used to stimulate the vulva.

The standout feature of the Sunshine Vibe is its 12 vibration programs which, combined with the squishy, flexible silicone gives the user a lot of control and choices when it comes t o the intensity of the experience. Satisfyer separates the vibration programs into two categories, “intensities” and “heavenly rhythms” (really). The six intensities deliver a steady vibe that increases in—you guessed it!—intensity, while the heavenly rhythms are a series of six patterns in varying levels of power. And, the vibrations are distributed throughout the toy’s ribbed shaft, which adds two other layers of stimulation to the party.

The Sunshine Vibe, despite its size, is a great beginner’s sex toy, and it also perfect for a more experienced user who wants a toy with a lot of versatility!

