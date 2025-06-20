Logo
Automotive

Stay Safe on the Road With a 4K Front and Rear Dash Cam for Under $100

You can save a whole $45 on a REDTIGER front and rear dash cam for your vehicle over at Amazon for a limited time.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Every so often, when I open TikTok, I see compilations of dash cam footage of either reckless drivers or scammers trying to make a quick buck by staging an "accident" with another vehicle. Being caught in a situation on the road that isn't your fault is the best reason to get yourself a dashcam. You'll feel confident with recorded footage proving without a shadow of doubt that the collision was the other guy's fault.

Suggested Reading

Block Out The World With $130 Off Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Ruggable’s Anniversary Sale: Take 25% Off Sitewide With This Limited-Time Code
Donkey Kong Bananza Swings Onto Nintendo Switch 2 – Grab Your Copy Today

REDTIGER Front Rear HD Dash Cam | 34% off | Amazon

Related Content

Stay Safe on the Road With a 4K Front and Rear Dash Cam for Under $100
Put These Items In Your Car Now, Before the Snow Gets Bad

Luckily, dash cams aren't too expensive nowadays, and you can get them for even cheaper when you find them in a sale. Turn your attention to this REDTIGER front and rear dash cam. Normally, it's priced at $130, but after the 34% discount, that brings it to just $85. You'll save a whole $45.

This dash cam records in up to 4K to capture every detail in front of your vehicle. It captures footage in a wide 170 degrees so everything important to the scene remains in frame. It's easy to install, and includes a 32GB SD card to retain your footage.

See for $85 at Amazon


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!