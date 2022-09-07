Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-Months) | $40 | Amazon



Immortality is the latest game from Her Story creator Sam Barlow . You follow the career of Mari ssa Marcel, an actress who se filmography contains three films that were never released. You do so by navigating a sea of clips from on-set dailies, rehearsal footage, interviews, and more. Finding new clips comes in the inventive form of clicking on objects and faces within a scene to match cut it to a new scene. You’ll find yourself jumping around between Marcell’s entire career trying to uncover why these films were never released and ultimately what happened to the actress herself. Having played it, I can say I have not stopped thinking about this game. I’d go to bed at night just wondering about these characters and some of the discoveries you’ll make which I will not spoil here. If this intrigues you at all, you’ll be happy to learn it’s included with Game Pass. And Game Pass Ultimate is $5 off at Amazon right now for a 3-month subscription . Discover this haunting story for yourself as a Game Pa ss member today.