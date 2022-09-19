R+Co | Amazon
R+Co, the super-stylish, aesthetically pleasing hair brand, has a few great products on sale at Amazon. Their formulas accommodate a whole range of hair styles, textures, and needs—and are vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and universally beloved. Check out these picks below and create shiny, defined styles unique to you.
Park Ave Blowout Balm | $23 | 28% Off
Park Ave is the R+Co product most people know: a prep product for thicker hair that tames frizz and leaves your hair smoooooooth. Use before a routine blow dry for a sleek look, or to keep your cool-girl bun from unraveling. Rice protein strengthens locks while you go about your day.
Rockaway Salt Spray | $26 | 7% Off
Cheeky name for a spray that adds texture and volume to any type of hair. This salt spray is perfect for color-treated hair that needs a little shape—it contains balm mint and Vitamin C to protect from sun-fading your hip hairstyle.
Sail Soft Wave Spray | $30 | 9% Off
Got straight hair that needs a bit of movement? Enter Sail, the wave spray that will provide gentle shape and softness to your hair. Enjoy a delightful tousled look on short hair, or breezy windswept look for longer styles.
Foil Frizz & Static Control | $29 | 12% Off
Bad hair days foiled again! This spray is more breathable than a traditional hairspray, but tames frizz and gives control all the same. Its shiny secret ingredient? Argan oil that softens and nourishes while a thermal polymer keeps it in place.
Chiffon Styling Mousse | $29 | 9% Off
Mousse isn’t a product of the past—this forward-thinking mousse shapes and holds without residue, giving structure, but staying pliable and shiny. Silk amino acid keeps these curls pliable but soft—hence the name, chiffon.