R+Co | Amazon



R+Co, the super-stylish, aesthetically pleasing hair brand, has a few great products on sale at Amazon. Their formulas acc ommodate a whole range of hair styles, textures, and needs—and are vegan, sulfate-free, paraben- free, and universally beloved. Check out these picks below and create shiny, defined styles unique to you.

Park Ave is the R+Co product most people know: a prep product for thicker hair that tames frizz and leaves your hair smoooooooth. Use before a routine blow dry for a sleek look, or to keep your cool-girl bun from unraveling. Rice protein strengthens locks while you go about your day.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy fro $23 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Releases September 23

Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation., longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case, a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

Cheeky name for a spray that adds texture and volume to any type of hair. This salt spray is perfect for color-treated hair that needs a little shape—it contains balm mint and Vitamin C to protect from sun-fading your hip hairstyle.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $26 at Amazon

Advertisement

Got s traight hair that needs a bit of movement ? Enter Sail, the wave spray that will provide gentle shape and softness to your hair . Enjoy a delightful tousled look on short hair, or breezy windswept look for longer styles.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $30 at Amazon

Advertisement

Bad hair days foiled again! This spray is more breathable than a traditional hairspray, but tames frizz and gives control all the same. Its shiny secret ingredient? Argan oil that softens and nourishes while a thermal polymer keeps it in place.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $29 at Amazon

Advertisement

Mousse isn’t a product of the past—this forward-thinking mousse shapes and holds without residue, giving structure, but staying pliable and shiny . Silk amino acid keeps these curls pliable but soft—hence the name, chiffon.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $29 at Amazon



