The minimalism and sustainability trend continues to be a winning combination, and with Oxford Hill’s entry into the hair styling scene, your hair has never looked more put together. The Oxford Hill organic bentonite clay pomade is responsibly sourced and saves you 10% when subscribing to future purchases. At a total of just $21 for a 3-month supply, you’ll wonder why you ever chose a product filled with chemicals.

Organic Bentonite Clay Pomade | Save 10% | Oxford Hill

The bentonite clay in Offord Hill provides great hold & is good for your skin.

When searching for the perfect all-day hold and style for your hair its important to consider the options and styling preferences. The Bentonite hair clay from Oxford Hill counters typical oil or wax-based pomades and hair pastes that offer either a high-shine finish or are difficult to wash out. Hair clay is a more versatile option that offers a matte finish and adds volume, which is especially helpful for men with thinning hair. The leading ingredient, bentonite clay, has been proven to absorb toxins from the skin and nourish hair for centuries.

The ingredients in our clay pomade are certified organic.

The ingredients found in Oxford Hill’s bentonite texture styling clay are clean, conscious, and earth-based, and the organic beeswax is always safely harvested. One of the incredible centuries-long benefits of bentonite clay is its added use of deep cleaning acne-prone skin, and the use of shea butter protects from UV rays which keeps your head healthy, especially on days out in the sun at the park or on a date!

How do you get 10% off?

Subscribe and save today for 10% off your Bentonite Texture Styling Clay order from Oxford Hill and prepare to change your hairstyling routine completely. There has never been a better time to upgrade to a more sustainable, organic, health-conscious clay and ditch your old pomade and paste.