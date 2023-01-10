Strength Train With the 17% Off Peloton Guide

Peloton Guide | $245 | 17% Off | Amazon



If hard cardio isn’t for you but you still want a guided class to keep you on track, the Peloton Guide might be for you. The Peloton Guide is a camera that works with Peloton’s strength-training classes to, uh, guide you. Track your reps, check your form against the instructor’s, and build a routine that’s sustainable for you. The result looks like a multiplayer video game, with your window and the instructors stacked, so you can compare form. Form is essential in strength training both for growth and for preventing injuries. Basically, the Guide has all the motivational and class benefits that the Peloton bike has , but for dumbbell workouts and strength training splits. Lift heavy, friends!