Roccat Torch Mic | $75 | Amazon



There are an overwhelming amount of options when it comes to USB microphones. For someone looking to dip their toes into streaming, or just wants crystal clear audio for their Discord and Zoom calls, the Roccat Torch Mic is an outstanding choice. It’s very straightforward to use, makes good practical use of its RGB lighting, and offers several modes to switch between so you can generate the best sound depending on your surroundings. The mic is $25 off at the moment . You can check out my full review here.