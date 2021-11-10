Cuisinart 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set | $99 | MorningSave



I’m going to keep this one simple: The following deal is so good that this is the only time I will allow not reading to the end of an article and then commenting something really positive and encouraging at the bottom. Just go get the Cuisinart 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $99 at MorningSave immediately. This particular set includes two sauté pans, three saucepans with lids, and a casserole pan with a lid as well. I myself have a few of these pans, and they’re lightweight, cook food quickly, and are super easy to clean. I legit cannot recommend them enough for kitchens of any size. They’re truly nonstick, and so versatile. Plus, the regular price is a whopping $480, which means you save 79% on the lot. This 10-piece set makes an ideal (and thoughtful) holiday gift for someone building up their kitchen arsenal. Or maybe just a writer you like! Doesn’t have to be me. But it could be.

