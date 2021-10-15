15% off Hotpop Silicone Baking Mats | Amazon | Promo Code 15KINJAMATS



Do you spend a lot of time making delicious baked creations? Wish there was a better way to both arrange your goodies for the oven and to keep yourself from burning your fingers every time you go to grab those finished, tasty cookies? These Hotpop Silicone Baking Mats are 15% off at Amazon when you use promo code 15KINJAMATS. Pick up this set of four mats, with two half-size and two quarter-size options, for just $13.

Advertisement

They’re brightly colored and aesthetically pleasing, but they really shine when it comes to the way they cook. They eliminate the need for butter, grease, oil, or other cooking sprays. They’re super easy to clean too— since fat, burnt sugar, and other undesirable matter just falls off. Plus, the mats cool quickly so you can pick them up and clean them up for next time. The holidays are around the corner, so these would make a great gift or a great way to ensure you can cook delicious treats fast. Choose from a variety of sizes and number of mats.