Dr. Martens Jarrick | $170 | 10% Off | Zappos
Doc Martens: What’s not to love! Docs are a universally beloved shoe that has stood the test of trends: 2010s Tumblr girls, punks, everyone in Brooklyn, goths, people who think these are snow boots, people at concerts who want to be taller. That last one specifically should snap this up: these are platform Docs with a 2" sole so you can see over the crowd easily. The rubber sole and leather upper last beautifully for years with a little maintenance, especially because of Doc’s Goodyear welt construction. These are 10% off, originally $190, at Zappos, so grab them before the entire population does.