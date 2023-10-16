Stock Up on Jeans Just in Time For Chilly Weather with 20% Off Men's Denim at Target

Looking to buy some new pants? If you’re feeling the need to expand your wardrobe before it’s all flurries and freezing rain outside, now’s the best time to do it. Right now, you can get 20% off men’s denim at Target. The sale is going on through October 21, and while it’s live you can choose from brands like Goodfellow & Co and Denizen from Levi, with light and dark washes, khaki, and much more to choose from. That means you can get great pairs of jeans for less than $30 and even $20 in multiple cases — and that’s a steal.

20% Off Men’s Denim | Target

There are tons of styles to choose from, and you can buy your jeans online or in-store, or buy them online and pick them up in-store. No matter your style, there’s something on sale for you. Just be sure to grab your favorite jeans before this sale comes to an end. Winter is right around the corner -- and fall got here quick! -- so don’t miss out on this chance to save some serious cash on great-looking wardrobe essentials. Everyone can use a pair of great jeans.