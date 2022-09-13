2 for $60 Croc s | Crocs



Comfy, cozy, It Girl stylish—seriously, I can’t scroll Instagram without seeing Crocs anymore! If you’ve been contemplating Crocs, you should— you can get two pairs of Crocs for $60 right now, which rules! Buddy up or get two for yourself: I’m texting my mom to see if she wants a pair , otherwise I’m going to buy two pairs, I swear. Anyway, included in this sale are some very on-trend marble and tie-dye varieties, from black and white to sorbet pastels. No matter how you kick it, you can cash in on this deal for a while longer—so buy the pairs that catch your eye before they’re gone in a flash.