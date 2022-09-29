S’well Stainless Steel Roamer Bottle - 40 fl oz - Onyx | $38 | 31% Off | Amazon

The sleekness of a S’well water bottle is unmatched! The onyx colorway is 31% off at Amazon right now! Hydration is just a sip away! The triple-insulated, vacuum-sealed construction keeps water cold for up to 40 hours—so you can stay hydrated on road trips, hikes, and staring for hours at your laptop. The layered construction ensures the bottle will never “sweat” condensation all over you, and the opening is wide enough to put some ice cubes in—so honestly, go for it. S’well is sustainable, BPA free, and all that good stuff—take 31% off and drink up!