NutriBullet Juicer Pro | $150 | Macy’s



Every year, you swear you’re going to eat better in the next one. Why not stick to that this time? To help you out, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro is $150 at Macy’s right now , which is 25% off its usual price of $200. This all-in-one wonder includes a juicer, juice storage, and to-go accessories, which makes it easier than ever for you to, you know, actually make and then consume fresh juice. Oh, and the majority of the Juicer Pro is dishwasher-safe. Also there are two sizes of freezing trays included for when you only like seasonal fruits or veggies or can’t quite figure out your portioning. Did I mention the no-drip spout cover? The easy-clean pulp basin? Well, now I have. It’s simple to use, a breeze to clean, and you can take your juice wherever you go (or don’t go). Plus, you owe it to yourself to treat your body well! You are running out of excuses to not get this, Sophy. I mean, readers.