Latico Leathers is a family-owned and operated leather company that’s been creating quality pieces for over three decades. Each of its bags is handmade throughout South America and India. Latico is conscious of environmental sustainability and creates its goods from materials that would otherwise go to waste. It also donates ten meals to Feeding America for every purchase made on the website. If you’re thinking of snagging a beautiful new bag and helping a charity while doing so, you might as well save a little too. Use the code FA15 and get 15% off your order right now.

While there are many styles to pick from, the Margie is the sleek best-selling tote. It’s versatile for running errands but chic enough to bring to a meeting or dinner. The Margie will make you effortlessly classy, and it comes in fifteen different colors. The interior is raw and unlined, while the outside is super-soft premium leather. The real beauty lies in that you can roll this bag for travel without damaging it.