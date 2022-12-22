Foreo Luna 3 Men | $110 | 50% Off | Amazon
The Foreo devices are great for anyone of any gender to get into scrubbing the heck out of their skin, but this specific one—currently $110—is their “for men” Foreo device. Why “for men?” Well, instead of scrubbing your face with your grubby raccoon-like hands, the Foreo Luna helps you clean beneath your beard to exfoliate the skin underneath while you wash your face with your normal cleanser. Exfoliation reduces ingrown hairs and breakouts. And if that’s not a seller, the gentle pulsing relaxes tension points along your jaw. Oooh, luxurious. Foreo Luna is just good for all skin types whatever hair may grace your face (or not), and hello, it’s 50% off.